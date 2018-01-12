BENGALURU: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s younger brother Prahlad Damodar Das Modi is on a visit to Bengaluru. Prahlad, who at 65 is two years younger than Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is the vice-president of All India Fair Price Shop Dealers Federation (AIFPSDF) and is on a private tour with his family members.

He visited the Swamy Narayana Temple on West of Chord Road in the city on Thursday evening.

He stayed at Kumara Krupa Guest House overnight on Thursday and is scheduled to visit the Ganiga Samaj Bhavan in Nelamangala on Friday morning.

Prahlad Modi is set to participate in the Vivekananda Jayanti celebrations at Sri Krishna School in Nelamangala and then interact with psephologists to discuss BJP’s poll prospects in the state.

Modi’s brother is also scheduled to interact with the students of Ayurvedic Medical College on Airport Road on Friday afternoon before his departure from the city.