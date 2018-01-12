BENGALURU: Two labourers were injured when a mound of land caved in during installation of pillars at a construction site at 8th Main Basaveshwaranagar on Thursday afternoon. The injured are Saravana alias Kutty (41) and Shiva (32), both fro m Srirampura.

According to the police, about seven-eight labourers were involved in the foundation work for a building and were laying pillars. Around 3 pm, the land on which Saravana and Shiva were working caved in and the both got stuck under a heap of mud. The other labourers immediately rushed to their rescue and alerted the police. While Saravana sustained a fracture in his leg, Shiva escaped with minor injuries.