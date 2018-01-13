BENGALURU: A 17-year-old girl committed suicide by hanging after her mother scolded her for her lack of being interest in learning how to cook, in Yelahanka New Town on Friday. The deceased is Varalakshmi, a PU student at a government college. Her parents are daily wagers.

A senior police officer said the incident took place around 4.30 pm when Varalakshmi was alone at home. Varalakshmi’s mother Gangamma had gone out for work. After returning home, she found Varalakshmi hanging and alerted the neighbours.Yelahanka New Town police were alerted about the incident and the body was shifted to Ambedkar hospital for the postmortem.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Gangamma often asked Varalakshmi to learn cooking. As Varalakshmi was not interested in cooking, they both used to fight often over this issue. On Friday too Gangamma had scolded her. Upset over this, Varalakshmi ended her life.