BENGALURU: The Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) is carrying out a study to analyse if the routes of some of its feeder buses from Metro stations can be reoriented to cut down the losses it incurs in their operations.The BMTC incurs a monthly loss of `1.5 crore from the 158 feeder buses — including 40 Volvo buses — that run daily to cater to Metro commuters.

V Ponnuraj, BMTC Managing Director, told The New Indian Express, “We are conducting a study to analyse if we can reorient some of the buses being run from Metro stations. The Corporation is keen on minimising the losses.”According to BMTC officials, there is a good demand for feeder service from Baiyappanahalli Metro station. “We run services to ITPL Whitefield and Ring Road which have a good patronage. “We run from most stations barring those like Trinity Circle or Cubbon Park stations where there are no bus bays or permission to park for even 5 minutes.”

The BMTC was running 85 buses since April 2016 following the launch of the Baiyappanahalli-Mysuru Road Metro line. “We have now increased the number of buses to 158. Our losses have shot up,” an official informed.On the losses incurred, a source said that due to the short trips covered, on an average each bus runs only between 60-70 kms despite running a huge number of trips. “The revenue earned is enough only to meet our overheads including fuel and salaries of drivers and conductors. It is only when buses cover long distances that we can make profits.”

BMTC has also approached the BMRCL to check if the losses incurred due to the feeder buses could be compensated by them, the source added.Asked if BMRCL planned to do anything in this connection, Managing Director Mahendra Jain said, “BMRCL has a very limited network now. Both BMRCL and BMTC can enhance their respective strengths by complementing each other. No utility is expected or required to compensate for the losses of the other.