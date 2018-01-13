BENGALURU: A 37-year-old auto driver hanged himself to death assuming that his wife was dead after he tried to kill her, suspecting her fidelity.The incident took place in Ramamurthynagar in KR Puram police station limits on Friday.The deceased is Henry Fernandes. His wife Chitra is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

According to the police, Henry and Chitra had married about 10 years ago and have two children. Henry had been suspecting his wife’s fidelity for the past two to three years. Upset over this, Chitra had deserted him and was living with her parents for over a year.

“On Friday noon, Henry went to Chitra’s house in Devasandra and brought her home. Following an argument over the issue, he allegedly attacked her with a knife. She sustained injuries in her head and hand. As she fell unconscious, he assumed that she was dead and then killed himself. The incident came to light around 5pm when Chitra’s mother sent her brother to check on Chitra as she did not respond to calls. The children were at school when the incident took place,” police added.

Chitra was rushed to the hospital by her brother. The doctors have stated that she is out of danger though they have kept her under observation. The KR Puram police have registered a case.