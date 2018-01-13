BENGALURU: An NGO has moved the Karnataka High Court accusing the BBMP of not processing more than 2,000 applications for enrolment of new voters in the Mahadevapura assembly constituency.

Hearing the PIL filed by Whitefield Rising on Friday, a division bench of Acting Chief Justice H G Ramesh and Justice P S Dinesh Kumar ordered a notice to the BBMP and the Chief Electoral Officer, Karnataka.

The counsel for the petitioner argued that the authorities were not processing the applications filed online and were not issuing the acknowledgements for the applications submitted directly. Therefore, those applicants would be deprived of exercising their franchise in the forthcoming elections if the court did not interfere in the matter, he argued. The hearing of the petition was adjourned to January 22.

The petitioner sought court directions to the Chief Electoral Officer and the BBMP to come out with a mechanism to process applications submitted for the enrolment of new voters.