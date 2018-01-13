BENGALURU: The ‘Sunny Night’ event featuring Bollywood actor Sunny Leone, which was not allowed to be held on New Year’s Eve by the city police for security reasons, is now likely to be held in February. Time Creations, the event organisers, are confident of getting the required permission within this week for a date in February, its managing director Harish told The New Indian Express.

The event faced a major hurdle when pro-Kannada outfits opposed Sunny Leone’s participation in the event, saying it was not in keeping with Kannada culture.Considering the anxiety surrounding law and order during New Year’s Eve celebrations, the city police rejected permission, although not in writing.

It was only when Time Creations petitioned the High Court that the police were directed to not be biased against the organisers and that they be allowed permission if any other organiser in the city was allowed to hold similar events.

The High Court also directed the police to list down reasons for rejecting permission for the event and submit those to Times Creations.The police ultimately did submit reasons while rejecting permission to Times Creations. Then, Harish had said that he will try and hold the event some time later in the year.

DEMAND FOR MONEY TO HOLD EVENT?

On Thursday, a TV channel telecast a video showing a sting operation. In it, members of both factions of the Vedike are seen demanding money from a reporter for an event. In the video, vice-president of Karnataka Rakshana Vedike Anjanappa is seen asking for `40 lakh while vice-president Punith R is seen assuring the organisers security for the event. Following the sting operation, Karnataka Rakshana Vedike on Friday denied any wrongdoing. Anjanappa told The New Indian Express that he works with multiple security agencies. He added that in the video he was talking about the fees charged for providing security for an event which the reporter conducting the sting had told him about. “He told me it was a big event for which he needed 1,500-2,000 bouncers. So I merely told him what it would cost,” he said. Several pro-Kannada organisations had protested against the Sunny Leone event, alleging that it was against Kannada culture. Anjanappa added that the Vedike had never opposed the Sunny Leone event.