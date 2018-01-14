Students of RV College of Engineering with one of the race cars that will take part in a race in the US in April or May

BENGALURU: Students of RV College of Engineering in Bengaluru have designed and launched three race cars under a brand Ashwa mobility. These cars are set to take part in a US race in April or May.

The cars were launched on Saturday. They are the combustion (AMF RZX8- CO), hybrid (AMF X8-HY) and electric (AMF-RZX8 -ELE) platforms for the 2018 race season.

The combustion vehicle (210kg without driver) is headed by team captain Sweekruth Shetty, project manager Rakesh H N and chief engineer Prateek Bhustali. The racing hybrid vehicle (300kg) is headed by team captain Asfan Khan, project manager Suhas B U, chief engineer Uday Naik and chief communication officer Tarun Kasa. The electric vehicle (200kg) development is headed by team captain Pranave Nanda, project manager Rahul S D, chief engineer Gautam Singh and chief communication officer Srivatsa Deshpande.

Ashwa Mobility team primarily comprises of undergraduate engineers who conceptualise, design and fabricate prototypes with its strength in developing formula-style race cars, which compete both at national and international events with teams from universities from around the world.

Ashwa Mobility promotes the mobility engineering development project. Established in 2003, Ashwa Racing designed its first race car in 2005. Over the past decade, the team has built more than a dozen combustion models.

Asfan Khan, team leader and mechanical engineering student, said being the only Indian team to build three prototypes, Ashwa Racing aims at developing three efficient race cars every year.