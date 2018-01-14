BENGALURU: A 28-year-old woman hanged herself to death after smothering her one-and-a-half-year-old son at her residence in Subramanyapura on Friday afternoon.The incident came to light only in the evening.

The deceased are Prutha Pandit and her son Agasthya. She was married to Anil Kumar, an assistant manager in a private software firm. The couple was married about three years ago and were residents of Subramanyapura.

A senior police officer said the incident took place in the afternoon after Kumar left for work. Around 6.45 pm, Kumar returned home and repeatedly knocked on the door. When there was no response, he opened the door with the spare keys, only to find his wife and child dead. He then alerted his landlord, who informed Subramanyapura police.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Prutha, who had pursued Master of Arts, was not working. She is said to be suffering from depression. According to her mother, Prutha had attempted suicide twice before. Police said she often quarrelled with her mother and after one such quarrel, she stopped talking to her parents. She had been to a couple of counselling sessions to deal with her depression.

Prutha’s father V S Pandit, a resident of Jeevan Bima Nagar, has given a statement to the police but has made no allegations against his son-in-law.