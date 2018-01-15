BENGALURU: In an attempt to adopt the latest technology for better governance, the state government will conduct a blockchain hackathon in city.Using the technology behind cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin, they hope to make a host of services -- including land-record maintenance, beneficiary identification in welfare schemes, identity ownership for data privacy and better prices for farm produce -- easily available.

Participants across the city and other parts of the country have started registering for the event, organised by Department of IT and BT. The Blockchain Hackathon for Governance is to be held from January 19 till 21, at the Koramangala Indoor Stadium.The hackathon is open to students, startups, and other IT professionals while cloud-based blockchain technology providers will be invited to provide platforms for use in the hackathon.According to sources in the IT and BT department, experts from departments such as home, transportation, tourism, forests, agriculture and finance were consulted to develop use cases for each sector.

Blockchain refers to a distributed system of record keeping that is secure and reliable, and can be accessed from anywhere by the right authorities. It is the technology behind cryptocurrency such as Bitcoin, and is fast being adapted to such diverse applications as accounting, land records, contract management, stock markets and futures trading and many more.

The Government of Karnataka will bring out a "White Paper on Blockchain use in Governance" as a prelude to a Policy on Blockchain, if necessary. After the hackathon, a "Blockchain Conclave", under the aegis of Bengaluru Tech Summit, will be organised to deliberate on issues involving the technology before the publication of a white paper.