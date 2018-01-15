BENGALURU: Tension prevailed at Geddalahalli on Hennur Main Road near Banaswadi early on Sunday after a Congo national, who was under the influence of alcohol, crashed his car into a shop, killing him on the spot. Two of his co-passengers were severely injured. Local residents staged a protest for a while and demanded that police should curb what they called ‘an everyday menace’ by some of the African nationals in the locality, police said.

The deceased is Asami Baliweb (24) while his injured friends Peotrpee (27) and Bruno (32) are undergoing treatment in a private hospital. They are all from Congo and were residing in Kothanur and Hennur, pursuing post-graduation courses at a private college.

A senior police officer said the incident occurred around 3.30am when Baliweb was driving his car (KA03 MB9489) under the influence of alcohol. He lost control of the vehicle and hit a road median near a bus stop and crashed into the wall of a shop. The impact such that an iron staircase just outside the shop collapsed.

Banaswadi traffic police who removed the car, found some beer bottles in the vehicle. They recorded the statements of the injured who said they had gone to a bar nearby for a drink and all of them had consumed excessive alcohol. Bailweb was dropping them off to their houses when the accident occurred.

Some locals said the driver was drinking while driving and the car was being driven at about 120kmph. “A case of negligent and drunken driving has been filed against Baliweb,” a police officer said.

Nagaraj M, a witness, said he was sleeping on the first floor above the shop when he heard a loud sound. “I came out to see what had happened and the iron staircase had collapsed. My neighbour Sridhar was returning home on a bike after his night shift. He said the car was being driven at about 120kmph and was about to hit a cab before crashing into the shop. Reckless driving by African nationals is common in the area. Such incidents must be controlled by the police.”

Vinay and Madhu, who stay nearby, said police reached the accident spot after an hour. It was around 4.30am that Banasawadi inspector visited the spot.