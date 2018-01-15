BENGALURU: The state police department, which is gearing up for the upcoming State Legislative Assembly general elections, has sought information about officers of the rank of police sub-inspectors and above, working in their home constituencies.

The department has also asked for details of other policemen as the first step in the preparation for the state elections.

In a communication issued to police heads of all cities and districts, the state police chief office has asked police commissioners, superintendents of police, and range IGPs to send the required information immediately.

“Details of officers who have served three years in the same district in the last four years must be sent. The names of those who were working in these districts and got promoted in the four years, has to be considered as well. Besides, details of those sub-inspectors working in their home Legislative Assembly constituency and those who have worked for three years in the same sub-division in the last four years have to be sent,” the letter stated.

Besides this, information related to those PSIs, PIs and DySPs against whom there is a pending criminal case or those against whom the Election Commission had recommended disciplinary action, has also been sought.

Details related to all those officers who are retiring by December 2018 have also also been sought by the Police Chief Office.