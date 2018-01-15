BENGALURU: A 53-year-old security guard was knocked down by a speeding scooter in Ulsoor near the gurdwara on Saturday night in a drunk driving case. The people who witnessed the accident managed to catch hold of the rider and his friend as they were trying to escape.

The deceased, Bahadur Chettri, is a native of Assam and was working in a shopping mall in Commercial Street. The rider Vijay (19) and his friend Hari Kiran (18), who was riding pillion, were also injured. They are all residents of MV Garden in Ulsoor and Vijay and Kiran are students in private colleges.

A senior police officer said the accident took place at 11.15 pm when Chettri was walking home after work. Vijay, who was under the influence of alcohol, was riding a scooty. Vijay lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the road median. Kiran was thrown on the road due to the impact. Chettri died on the spot. The two men are being treated at Bowring Hospital. The two were then referred to NIMHANS due to head injuries.

“During investigations police found that Kiran had taken his uncle Raju’s scooty and had gone for a party at a nearby bar. Since Vijay has no driving license, the vehicle owner Raju was booked under the Indian Motor Vehicles Act. They were also not wearing helmets. Ulsoor Traffic police will arrest Vijay as soon as he is discharged from the hospital,” a senior police officer said.