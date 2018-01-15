BENGALURU: Sharavanabelagola town is undergoing a massive facelift. The state government’s efforts to put in place infrastructure here to cater to an expected 35 to 40 lakh pilgrims for the upcoming 88th Mahamastakabhisheka celebrations is set to improve the town for better. The once-in-12 years event is being celebrated to anoint the 57-feet high monolithic statue of Lord Bahubali. The Grand Consecration is an integral part of Jain tradition and the previous such event was held in 2006.

Despite the Central government not yet responding to the state’s request for a grant of Rs 500 crore, the state government has taken on the onus of running the show. The state had announced Rs 175 crore in its budget for the festival set to take place from February 7 to February 27. It has already released Rs 131.25 crore to the Hassan deputy commissioner for the event. Different government departments are chipping in with funds to the tune of nearly Rs 50 crore.

Special officer for Mahamsthabhisheka 2018, Rakesh Singh, who has been undertaking several trips to Hassan to ensure smooth preparations, told The New Indian Express “What I am really satisfied about is that the beefing up of infrastructure in the town will ensure lasting benefits for the residents. The renovation of the entire water supply system has been undertaken at a cost of Rs 15 crore and is nearing completion now.”

New water tanks and water supply pipes, new underground drainage, waste water units that facilitate recycling are among the steps undertaken, he said. Building of roads, hospitals, clinics, laboratories, concretising the parking areas and upgradation of the KSRTC bus stand along with new dormitories for drivers are all in progress. Prakrutha University, a Rs 2 crore guest house and upgrade of VVIP guest house are other permanent developments. Chescom is installing a convertor to supply electricity to Vindyagiri and Chandragiri areas at a cost of Rs 3.75 crore. For the event as such, preparations are on at full swing.

Scaffolding, erection of platforms and visitors’ gallery are underway and are being carried out at a cost of Rs 80 crore. Twelve temporary townships, construction of toilets are also being done. Tyagi Nagar, has been readied to house the spiritual heads of the Jain community, the Special Officer said. The Kannada culture department has earmarked Rs 1 crore to be paid at national, state and district level artistes who will perform at the event. The horticulture department may provide meals to all the visitors.