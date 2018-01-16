BENGALURU: Though Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) will try to present a realistic and implementable budget this time, the final outlay is still expected to be high owing to off-the-record political compulsions.

A BBMP official said the budget initially prepared by the BBMP is usually realistic, but invariably the outlay is later increased. The official added that the outlay during the past two to three years was on the higher side. In 2017, after reports prior to the budget suggested the outlay might reach as high as `12,000 crore, an outlay of `9,241 crore was finally announced.

BBMP Commissioner Manjunath Prasad said the budget will be presented 10-15 days after the state budget. “The budget has to reflect our income and resources. If we prepare a bloated budget, it leads to problems which we are now facing, like non-payment to contractors. An extra outlay of 5-10 per cent is fine, but not more than that,” the commissioner said.

Palike to consult RWAs, youths

Mayor Sampath Raj said the civic body is actively seeking suggestions for the budget from members of Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs), the city’s youth in the age group of 18-25 and from corporates. “We are also planning to enhance the BBMP income by various methods. Whenever I have visited schools, I have asked them to send their suggestions as well.”

He added that members of an RWA from Banaswadi had met him multiple times and suggested the inclusion of several infrastructure-related development works, and also to provide last-mile connectivity for the upcoming Metro station in the area. Chairman of BBMP’s Standing Committee on Taxation and Finance Mahadev M said a lower outlay than that in the previous year can be expected this year.