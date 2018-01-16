BENGALURU: “Dhanush was a sports enthusiast and always wanted to become a professional basketball player. He used to wake up early on weekends and force his uncle to take him to the basketball court near the house. But Sunday night’s incident has now changed our lives and snatched him away from us,” Dhanush’s grief-stricken grandfather G V K Murthy said.

Sharing fond memories of his grandson with The New Indian Express at his house, Murthy said “Dhanush was a brilliant student, but more vibrant in sports. Every day, he used to play badminton with his friends near the house. But his real passion was basketball. He used to play basketball every weekends. For that, he used to wake up at 4.30 am and wake up his uncle to drop him to the basketball court at CK Field. He always dreamt of becoming a professional basketball player,” Murthy said looking into his mobile phone to see pictures of his 12-year-old grandson Dhanush.

Those who had accompanied Dhanush to witness the fireworks had no idea how to tell his parents that he is no more. “We ourselves were in a state of shock after the incident. But we had to inform his parents about the death. So we called Dhanush’s father S Suresh, a used car dealer, and told him that his brother Santosh, who was also with us, was injured in a mishap and asked them to come to Bowring Hospital. Only after both his parents came, we told them about the incident. His father even refused to see his son’s face and still can’t come to terms with the fact that he is no more,” said Anil, Suresh’s cousin, who was with Dhanush at that fateful moment.

He said Dhanush’s little sister, eight-year-old Bhavana, is still not in a position to understand what happened to her brother. Dhanush’s inconsolable mother K Usha, a homemaker, said the police may take whatever action against the organisers, “but will that bring my son back?”