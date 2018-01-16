BENGALURU: Former minister Anand Asnotikar has quit BJP and joined JD(S) along with his supporters here on Monday in the presence of JD(S) supremo HD Deve Gowda and party state president HD Kumaraswamy.

Inducting Asnotikar into the party, Gowda said his entry would boost party’s prospects in Uttara Kannada district where JD(S) has a good chance of winning four to five seats in the forthcoming assembly election.

Asnotikar said he was joining JD(S) for the welfare of the border region that he represents. “After a few painful incidents that my family and I had to face in the district, my supporters and well-wishers advised me to start afresh with a regional party. Only a regional party can bring development to border areas like Karwar and Ankola,” he said.

Asnotikar, who was elected on a Congress ticket in 2008 from Karwar, had resigned from the party and the assembly to switch his loyalty to the then ruling BJP, following which he was made minister for fisheries, science and technology in the BS Yeddyurappa ministry. Asnotikar, who won the subsequent bypoll from Karwar on BJP ticket, lost during the 2013 assembly polls.

We do not need Siddaramaiah’s support: Deve Gowda

Hitting out at his rivals on the occasion, Deve Gowda said it is impossible to finish JD(S). “We will form the next government on our own strength.” Referring to criticism of his party as ‘Father and sons party,” Gowda said the tag fits Congress better. “Siddara maiah may be indispensible for Congress, but we do not need his support,” Gowda said. He also attacked BJP. “Peace and tolerance is the foundation of Hindutva. What kind of Hindutva are you propagating by hating other religions,” he asked.