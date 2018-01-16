Vidyaniketan Group of Institutions at Tumkuru was established in 1971 by Dr C.Jayarama Rao, founder and secretary, which runs under the Vidyaniketan Education Society. The institution has grown in stature over the years and remains a much-sought after education institution in the city. The schools follow the state syllabus. Currently, there are 1,900 students and 85 teaching and non-teaching staff.

The school has undergone a sea of change, and the management realises the need to create and recreate themselves in creating a learning atmosphere by providing modern education at its best in the current education system. Vidyaniketan management continuously invests in strengthening academics and infrastructure of the institution. In this regard, the primary school computer laboratory has been upgraded with e-learning software. Students are exposed to new technologies with the growing demand of the modern world.

Academically, the management has moved out of traditional ways of classroom teaching and focus on practical approaches. This includes encouraging the students with more seminars, group discussions, presentations and various industrial visits. The school celebrates all national festivals and each festival’s importance is explained to the students. Vidyaniketan has experienced, dedicated and committed teachers who are part of the institution for more than decades. These teachers strive to learn new methods of teaching and friendly with the students. This enables the students to interact with the teachers freely to discuss academic and non-academic issues.

Vidyaniketan conducts parent-teacher meetings twice a year. The purpose of this meeting is to create a common platform for teachers and parents to come together to discuss variety of issues regarding all-round development of the students.

The management, in association with BASE enrichment programmes such as G-MAT, SAT, English of stage –I and National Talent Searching Examination ( NTSE) classes for PU students are conducted in the first week of November every year. Professionals are invited to train the students. The management also conducts exam-oriented weekend classes for SSLC students. The management wholeheartedly supports RTE, as per the norms of the government 25% of seats have been allotted to RTE applicants for the academic year 2017-18 and six meritorious students from Kannada-medium government schools are also provided seats every year.

Dr C Jayarama Rao, secretary, says, “Education has undergone a sea change. We realize not to sit on the past glory, but as all dynamic institution, we need to recreate ourselves in creating learning atmosphere with innovative teaching methodology.”

Facilities at the school

1) Well equipped Library

2) Community Hall

3) Science Lab

4) Play ground

5) Computer Lab

6) Transportation