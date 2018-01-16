BENGALURU: The city is one step closer to getting its own public bicycle sharing system as the Department of Urban Land Transport (DULT) has invited firms which can provide these services to submit expression of interest (EoI) for approval. The sharing system, which was cleared by the state cabinet in September 2017, is expected to provide around 6,000 bicycles for hire with docking stations in the Central Business District (CBD), near Metro stations, bus terminals and residential areas.

In its notification calling for proposals, the DULT has asked interested companies to carry out their own feasibility report if required before submitting applications for a permit. The project will have to be self-financed and will extend to all areas under BBMP limits. During the time of cabinet approval, the project is estimated to cost around Rs 80 crore. Those interested in renting cycles would have to opt for a smart card which would help them rent the bicycles from any of the clusters dotting the city.

A project report which was prepared by the DULT also envisaged equipping the cycles with Global Positioning System (GPS) chips with docking stations provided at a short distance from each other. Using their smart card based on Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology, users can then take a cycle simply by swiping the card and can park it at any other station of their choice.

‘Trin-trin,’ Mysuru’s public bicycle sharing system which was launched in June last year has been a huge success. In November 2017, the administration decided to fine tune the way in which costs were calculated and more docking stations have been planned besides the 49 already in place.