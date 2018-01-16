BENGALURU: The Class 10 students of government and aided schools in the state have scored above national average in four subjects in the National Achievement Survey, 2017. The report released by Union minister for Human Resource Development Prakash Javadekar at New Delhi on Monday said that the students have achieved an above national average score both in recognition and reading & writing.

As per the report, the total number of students who appeared for the survey were 13,435, covering 330 schools. The national average is 250 (a score based on questionnaires) for all the four subjects. State students scored 259 in English, 260 in Mathematics, 266 in Science and 266 in Social Science.

The National Council of Education Research and Training (NCERT) conducts National Achievement Survey every year by providing a questionnaire to students and this is the 2017 report. “This is to test the students’ learning improvements. Not just for Class 10, this will be conducted even for Class 3, 5 and 8,” explained an official of the State Department of Public Instruction.

Based on the outcome of the report, the department has to plan activities, in case there are certain areas where students have to improve. “Compared to previous reports, this time, the students’ achievement is high,” said an official.