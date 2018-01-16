BENGALURU: Two goons who assaulted a youth and his sister during New Year celebration have been arrested by the Indiranagar police. The incident came to light a fortnight later after a resident of Indiranagar handed over the CCTV footage of the assault to the police.

The victims, who hail from Darjeeling, have returned to their hometown following the incident and the police have taken up a suo motu case.

The arrested have been identified as Ambarish aka Khakhi, a rowdy sheeter of Indiranagar police station, and Lokesh.

The CCTV footage obtained by the police revealed that a group of 10 men was dancing on a road in Indiranagar, purportedly in an inebriated state, when the youth with his sister riding pillion came on a bike. As appeared in the video, though the youth had seen the gang of revellers at the last moment, he managed to control the bike. However, the vehicle brushed one of the revellers.

Despite apologising, 2-3 members in the gang assaulted the youth and continued slapping, punching and kicking him, while his sister stood helpless.

The incident had not come to light for almost 15 days and the police came to know about it only after a resident alerted them and provided the CCTV footage. Based on it, they took up a suo motu case and identified one of the attackers as Ambarish, a rowdy sheeter.

The police have arrested two of them and continued the probe.

“We had warned the rowdy sheeters that they would be dealt with an iron hand if they try to create trouble during the New Year celebrations. Despite that, the incident happened. The victims have not filed the complaint and it has come to our notice that they have left the city after the incident. We will try to get in touch with them, as we need to record their statement,” an official said.

The police are investigating to identify others who attacked the duo.