BENGALURU: Two youths are thrashed and punched by a gang of goons during New Year celebrations in the posh Indiranagar area in Bengaluru in a video that has gone viral. The incident has come to light only now, after a resident found CCTV footage and circulated it to news channels.

The victims, who hail from Darjeeling, did not file a complaint and have returned to their hometown following the incident and the police have taken up a suo motu case. The victims work in a pub in the same locality.Police have arrested 10 people, including three minors. The prime accused are Ambarish alias Khakhi, a rowdy sheeter, and Lokesh alias Gudde.

The video shows 15 men dancing on a road in Indiranagar, seemingly in an inebriated state, when the two victims along with the sister of one of them arrive on a motorbike. The bike gently brushes past one of the gang members. Suddenly, the gang assaults the biker and his male friend but not harming the woman who stands by helplessly.Ajay Hilori, DCP (East) said: “It is a clear case of road rage and not racism or hate crime.”