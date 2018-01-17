BENGALURU: The secretary of Our Lady of Lourdes Church was arrested on Tuesday after a 12-year-old boy died on the church premises when an unexploded sky shot firecracker hit his head. However, Ulsoor police later released the secretary. The accused is Baby Koikara (54).

S Dhanush, a sixth standard student of Delhi Public School (South) and a resident of CT Bed at Thyagarajanagar in Banashankari 2nd Stage died on Sunday night when he had gone to witness a display of fireworks as part of the annual feast of St. Sebastian that was being held at the premises of Our Lady of Lourdes Church on Cambridge Road.

Following the incident, Ulsoor police had taken up a case under Section 304A (causing death by negligence) of IPC against the church’s administrative council.Police held Koikara on Tuesday. However, he was released on station bail within a few hours.

The family members of Dhanush have demanded punishment for the accused. “We have lost our child but the police have arrested and released the person within a few hours. Are our laws so weak? We hope that the accused is given stringent punishment by the court,” said Anil Kumar M, Dhanush’s uncle and the complainant in the case.