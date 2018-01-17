BENGALURU: I am 30 years old working male. My profession calls for travel and I use bike as my mode of transport. However, I am suffering from a grand mal epilepsy. I get seizures without any symptoms and remain unconscious for few minutes. I also suffer from a temporary memory loss. I have stopped taking medicines and feel extremely scared to go for rides and treks. Is there any way Epilepsy can be cured, either through surgery or by other means.



The key to the treatment of epilepsy lies in determining the cause of epilepsy. It’s important to go through a complete diagnostic workup which involves thorough investigation. Once the cause and type of Epilepsy has been determined, there are three ways in which Epilepsy can be treated – simple medications, surgery and stem cell therapy. Epilepsy medication or anti seizure medications as they are called has worked well for most patients. Apart from this, stem cell therapy has shown effective results for those who still have seizures. There have been many success stories of patients who have opted for stem cell therapy for epilepsy. Surgical procedures are another way it can be treated.

I am a 50-year-old woman. I have been recently diagnosed with vertigo. I get attacks all of a sudden. I feel my head spin like a giant wheel. I feel nauseous. What could be the reason for it? Is it curable?

There are several forms of vertigo that are completely curable. The first step towards the treatment plan is it go through a thorough examination to establish the cause of vertigo.

The causes for Vertigo could be due to vascular insufficiency in the brain or a problem with inner ear or it could also be associated with symptoms of other neurological illness. I suggest you to go through a complete diagnosis so that your doctor can start the medications depending on the cause for Vertigo. The expert is a founder of Plexus Neuro and Stem cell research centre. For health related enquiries write to health.cityexpress@gmail.com