BENGALURU: Hariprriya is testing waters in Rishikesh for her film Life Jothe Ondu Selfie. She will be seen river rafting for the first time on screen along with Prem and Prajwal Devaraj who play the leads. The shoot was planned in Dandeli but, despite waiting for months, the producers had to shift shooting to Rishikesh due to ‘water issues’.

The script demanded a river rafting scene, says Hariprriya. She adds, “To be honest, I am scared of water. So, river rafting will be a roller-coaster experience for me. The team has been boosting my confidence. In fact the producers and director Dinakar Thoogudeepa tried river rafting before they planned to shoot with us to personally ensure our safety.

The makers have even placed an ambulance in case of an emergency.” Hariprriya is having one of the best experiences shooting for this film. “The film, based on friendship, is only keeping us on toes and it’s like coming together for an adventure and fun trip.”