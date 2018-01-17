BENGALURU: Hulimavu police have arrested a woman and her paramour for allegedly strangling the woman’s husband to death on January 8.After committing the crime, the accused arranged the crime scene to make it look like a natural death.Deepali (32) and Rajkumar (38) were arrested on Monday. The victim is Mahesh Shinde.

According to a senior police officer, Shinde was found dead at his residence within Hulimavu Police Station limits. Shinde worked as an auto driver, while Deepali worked in a garment factory. Rajkumar, her paramour, worked at the same factory as a supervisor.

Police said Deepali had begun to return home late every day, which would prompt enquiries from Shinde.

On January 8 evening, Rajkumar came to Deepali’s residence and they locked the door from inside. Shinde arrived and knocked on the door. Rajkumar then hid below the bed, after which Deepali opened the door.

Shinde quarrelled with Deepali about why she took time to open the door. Around then, Shinde heard a noise from below the bed. He checked, and discovered Rajkumar hiding there.

Deepali and Rajkumar, realising that their secret was out, strangled Shinde with a rope and Rajkumar returned home.Deepali laid Shinde’s body on the bed. When her children came home and asked her about their father, she said he was sleeping as he was unwell. After some time, she herself called the doctor home, who declared Shinde dead.

The post-mortem confirmed that Shinde had died of strangulation, following which the police interrogated Deepali and she confessed to the crime. In a similar incident, Bandepalya police arrested a 28-year-old woman and her paramour from Uttar Pradesh for killing the woman’s husband.