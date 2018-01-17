BENGALURU: I am a lone founder with no technical experience. So for me, hiring was the biggest challenge. As a startup, you cannot afford to be going back and forth in terms of your employees. It will be too much of a hassle logistically, as well as on you personally.

I did hire quite a few people, and I regretted some of my decisions. Reason being, I had to then fire them. Some of your employees don’t fit into the atmosphere of your workplace, while some don’t have the same vision as you. Letting go of them only makes sense then. However, that would mean going through the hiring process and incubation all over again. This leads to loss of productive hours.

Have an experienced or senior executive to handle your hiring so that there are lesser faux pas. When you are a startup, and especially if you aren’t adept in the department that you are hiring for, it is a good idea to seek counsel. Sudeep Reddy is the founder of RuddBuddy, a travel and adventure planning company.