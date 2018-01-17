BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday directed the city police commissioner to constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to trace the missing techie Kumar Ajitabh as the investigation by Whitefield police has hit a dead end.

Kumar Ajitabh

While issuing this direction, Justice AS Bopanna asked the city police commissioner to take control of the investigation by constituting a SIT, comprising senior police officers.The SIT should submit the status of the investigation on Monday, the next date of hearing, the judge said.

The court was hearing the petition filed by Ashok Kumar Sinha, father of Ajitabh, seeking directions to the state government to hand over the case to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Ajitabh is missing since December 18, 2017 when he left home to meet the prospective buyer of his car which he wanted to sell through online marketplace OLX.

After going through the progress report of the investigation submitted to the court by the Additional Advocate General AG Shivanna on behalf of the Whitefield police, the court said, “You don’t even have a clue. The investigation has hit virtually a dead end. The probe needs seriousness and that has to be ensured. The case should be monitored on hourly basis and not day-to-day basis”.

New mobile, SIM brought to execute crime

Shivanna submitted in court that further investigation was on. In the investigation till now, it has come to light that the accused bought a new mobile phone and a SIM card by giving a wrong address. Both mobile and SIM were purchased with the sole purpose of committing the crime, and they have been destroyed after making a single call to Ajitabh, he pleaded.

Referring to the apprehension that petitioner’s son Ajitabh’s disappearance could be part of an organized crime ring or that his son’s skills could be used for anti-national activities, the court asked the petitioner’s counsel to specify the organisation or the person involved, if they have any clue. This way you should also cooperate with the investigation, the court said.

Police probe yields no results

In the investigation report submitted by Whitefield DCP Abdul Ahad, it is stated that eight teams involving 60 personnel made all-out efforts to trace the techie. Drone camera was used for tracking the car, lakhs of mobile calls were screened and cops visited all South Indian states in search of the techie hailing from Patna. T Suneel Kumar is likely to issue an order regarding the formation of the SIT by Wednesday evening.