BENGALURU: The Transport Department has decided to rope in Kannada actors Puneeth Rajkumar and Yash to promote ‘Less Traffic Day’ in the city. Less Traffic Day is the department’s initiative to tackle the rising pollution levels in the city by encouraging people to use public transport or bicycles one day in a month. The event will also have a jingle penned by Kannada director and lyricist Yograj Bhat to create awareness about the it.

Transport Minister H M Revanna said the inaugural date of the proposed event in Bengaluru will be finalised soon. It is to be launched in February. Senior officials of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd, Karnataka State Pollution Control Board and others have met to discuss the modalities of the event.

Local resident welfare associations have extended their support for the event. People working in the IT-BT sector will also be encouraged to participate in the Less Traffic Day, he said.The minister said 75 more Volvo buses will be inducted by BMTC next week. On the proposed protest by various labour unions of transport corporations, he said it was called off following a meeting with their representatives.