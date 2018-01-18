BENGALURU: A gang of rowdies, who were under the influence of ganja (cannabis), allegedly attacked a police constable with a machete when he questioned them about creating nuisance at a public place. The City Armed Reserve (CAR) constable Rajendra sustained a deep cut on his forehead and his arms that required sutures, but he is out of danger. The incident occurred in Padarayanapura in J J Nagar police limits on Tuesday night.

Rajendra, aged around 50, has sustained injuries on his forehead and hands in the attack. He is working as a driver of a Hoysala patrol vehicle in JJ Nagar police station from the last one-and-a-half years. Police said local residents informed the police control room that some youth were creating nuisance drinking alcohol and consuming narcotics at 12th Main in Padarayanapura. The control room staff alerted the Hoysala staff and head constable Shivaprakash and driver Rajendra rushed to the spot around 11.30 pm. There was no power supply in the area at that time.

Rajendra got out of the patrol vehicle and approached the gang. Before Shivaprakash got out of the vehicle to join his colleague, the miscreants started abusing Rajendra while one of them attacked him with a machete.“In a bid to save himself, Rajendra used both his both to fend off the attack. He sustained injuries on his hands and forehead. Shivaprakash rushed to his colleague’s rescue when the miscreants fled. Shivaprakash alerted the police station and rushed Rajendra to Victoria Hospital where he is out of danger,” police said. Preliminary probe revealed that the youth who attacked Rajendra with the machete was Mohammed Ali, a local vagabond. It is learnt that police picked up five people including Ali as part of the probe.