BENGALURU: India’s standing in the global community is improving with each passing day and the world no longer thinks that spices are all India has to bring to the table, Infosys founder N R Narayana Murthy said. He was addressing students of CMR University at its second annual convocation. Over 130 candidates received degrees, post graduate degrees and P.hD awards.

Murthy said, “I see an extraordinary India as I stand here. Never before in the last several hundred years did India receive respect from the world community like it does today. Never before did the world think India had something to contribute to the global community other than spices. Our economy is growing at 6.5 to 7 per cent and India has become a software development centre of the world.”

“We have another India steeped in deep poverty, ill-health, malnutrition and without hope and confidence in the future, for no fault of theirs,” he added. Murthy also spoke about corruption in the country.

The convocation was attended by Governor Vajubhai Vala, K C Ramamurthy, Chairman of CMR Group of Institutions and Dr Sabita Ramamurthy, Chancellor.