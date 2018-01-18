BENGALURU: The High Court on Wednesday directed the chief secretary to seek a report from the BBMP Joint Commissioner, Mahadevapura zone, who allegedly illegally entertained a petition from Parvathi Reddy, who claimed to be the state organising secretary of Karnataka Pradesh Mahila Congress, for cancellation of khata given in favour of members of the Habitat Splendour Owners Association at Kundalahalli in city.

Justice Vineet Kothari passed the interim order after hearing the petition filed by the Habitat Splendour Owners Association against the Joint Commissioner, Parvathi Reddy and others. The court asked the chief secretary to get a report from the joint commissioner detailing reasons why he entertained the proceedings at the instance of Parvathi Reddy. The court also sought to know why exemplary costs should not be imposed on him, besides suitable disciplinary action. The court also asked the BBMP commissioner to submit the report on January 31.

As per the interim order, the joint commissioner had illegally entertained the petition of Parvathi Reddy for cancellation of khata given in favour of the members of the Association though she had no locus standi to file such a petition. The court observed that she neither claimed any interest in the property nor apparently has any other interest in the matter, except seeking the cancellation of khata given in favour of the Association. The court also stayed further proceedings pending before the joint commissioner. He was directed to file a personal affidavit on January 31 and also present himself before the court.