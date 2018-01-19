BENGALURU: Minister of State for Statistics and Programme Implementation Vijay Goel said the city will soon get 14 new compressed natural gas (CNG) stations. It has four at present.

Speaking after reviewing the Bengaluru City Gas Distribution Project, Goel said numerous problems were faced by GAIL while supplying piped gas in the city and his ministry would interact with the Ministry of Raod Transport and other ministries to sort them out. GAIL requires 12,000 square feet of land at the airport for the station. Expeditious processing of permission from the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) and at railway crossings are other issues faced by them.



Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now