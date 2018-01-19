BENGALURU: Just a day after a gang of youths attacked a police constable with a machete in JJ Nagar police station limits on Tuesday night, a similar incident — but more shocking — has been reported in Kodigehalli police limits. A gang four miscreants not only attacked two constables, but also escaped with one of the constable’s .303 service rifle.Constables Parameshappa M and Siddappa S, both attached to Kodigehalli station, sustained injuries in the attack.

Injured Parameshappa M

In a complaint, Parameshappa said he was on night duty on Wednesday and reported for work around 8.30 pm. While leaving the station, he had taken a walkie-talkie, a .303 rifle and five bullets. The duo had gone for night patrol on Parameshappa’s personal bike. Around 1 am on Wednesday, they received a message from the station that residents of Ganesha Temple Street at Amco Layout had complained of four people walking around suspiciously carrying iron rods and planning to commit some crime.

The duo rushed to the spot and were joined by two other beat constables — Veeranna and Subbarayappa.“We spoke to the residents and looked for the suspects in the locality but could not find them. Informing the station about this, we both returned to our beat areas. When we were patrolling 9th Main Road in Tata Nagar around 2.10 am, we found four men walking suspiciously. As we were approaching them, they started running and hid themselves behind a car.

When we went to nab them, they pounced on us and attacked us with boulders, iron rods and machetes. In the melee, the rifle fell on the ground and one of them picked it up and all the four escaped in the dark. We both sustained minor injuries in the incident,” Parameshappa stated.A massive manhunt was launched to catch the miscreants and retrieve the stolen service rifle, but it did not yield results. A case has been registered in Kodigehalli station and police have formed special teams to nab the men.