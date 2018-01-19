BENGALURU: The first day at work turned tragic for a group of labourers on Bull Temple Road in Basavanagudi after a 36-year-old labourer died when a portion of a wall collapsed on them at an under-construction site. His wife and two others escaped with minor injuries. The deceased is Shabarish. His wife Shankaramma, (31), and another couple Simhadri and his wife Padma sustained injuries. Shankarapuram police have filed a case of negligence against the contractor and the site owner, who are absconding.

A senior police officer said the incident occurred around 11.30am. They were lifting mud which was dug using an earthmover. Later, a portion of the wall attached to the neighbouring compound collapsed on them and Shabarish and his wife Shankaramma were trapped under the debris. Simhadri and Padma who were on top alerted the locals who rushed Shankaramma to Victoria Hospital. The fire and emergency personnel were alerted and after rescue operations, Shabarish’s body was extracted. “The contractor and owner had no safety measures in place at the site, and nor were they supervising the work”, the police officer added.

There were no equipment to lift mud

Geetha, a resident who witnessed the mishap, alerted some of the men who were around and rushed the injured to a nearby hospital. Since there were no equipment to clear the debris in which Shabarish was buried, he died on the spot. Later, his body was shifted to Victoria Hospital for postmortem. Two engineers - Sanath and Varun - came to the spot but escaped after rescue operations were completed, a fire officer added.