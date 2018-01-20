BENGALURU: A four-member gang allegedly outraged the modesty of a woman police sub-inspector on night patrol when she questioned them for creating nuisance at a public place early Friday. The incident was reported at New Thippasandra Main Road.

Four persons — Jeethu, Vijayanand, Suresh and Ashok- - have been arrested in connection with the incident. All are residents of Tippasandra and surrounding areas and aged about 25 years.

Local residents complained to the police that four drunk youths were creating nuisance at a public place around 2 am by shouting and fighting with each other. PSI Ashwini, who was on night patrol, rushed to the spot along with two male colleagues -- a constable and a Home Guard.

When they questioned the youths, the latter allegedly abused Ashwini and the two others and even snatched her lathi. When they tried to nab the miscreants, they even tried to assault her.

However, the police managed to bundle them into a Hoysala vehicle with the help of locals who came to Ashwini’s rescue. The accused were booked for obstructing a public servant from discharging his/her duty, outraging a woman’s modesty. They are now in judicial custody.