BENGALURU: In what can be termed as a disturbing trend, two more incidents of policemen on duty being targeted by the public has now come to light — that too, just a few days after the previous incidents.

Two African students, including a girl, allegedly assaulted two policemen on duty at HBR Layout near Banasawadi on January 15. But it came to light only on Friday when the injured policemen revealed it to the media. Those arrested in this case are Kalau Mujinga (22) and his female friend Kilambo Nzeba (24), both Congo nationals, studying undergraduate courses at a private college in Bengaluru. They are residents of HBR Layout in the city.

A senior police officer said, “Around 4.30 pm on January 15, police constables Anand Shirol and Basavaraj Tonape, attached to KG Halli police station, were on patrol in the locality. Some residents of HBR Layout called the police station and alerted them about reckless driving by a rider. The constables reached the spot behind the forest office and stopped the car. When the policemen questioned their reckless driving, the driver got out of the vehicle and attacked the policemen. In the melee, his female friend also joined him and tore the uniform of one of the policemen.”

The injured policemen reportedly alerted a Hoysala patrol team in the vicinity and the team, headed by head constable Mallikarjun, nabbed both the students and brought them to the station. “They were arrested on charges of assault on a public servant and handed over to judicial custody. Shirole and Tonape are still recovering in Ambedkar Hospital. The accused were drunk when the incident took place and hit one of the constables with their speeding car before they were forced to stop,” the officer added.

In another incident, which took place on January 12, a group of four drunk men assaulted two policemen on Kammanahalli Main Road in Banasawadi. Police arrested the two men on Friday.

A senior police officer said the group was consuming alcohol in front of a bar on Kammanahalli Main Road and creating nuisance. Beat policemen Manjunath and Muttanna rushed to the spot and questioned their behaviour. A wordy duel ensued and, in a fit of rage, the gang attacked both the constables and fled the scene. Based on a tip-off, two of them were arrested and a special team has been formed to nab the two other accused.