BENGALURU: A 28-year-old man died after he was allegedly pushed from the first floor of a three-storied building at Nagendra Block in Girinagar by a ground floor resident after an altercation on Friday night, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Devaraj, a resident of Hanumanthnagar who was employed as a driver with a private ambulance service.

According to the police, Devaraj, a native of Kunigal, was residing alone in the city and had gone to his friend's place in Girinagar on Friday night for a party. Around 11.30 pm, the group threw a garbage bag down from the first floor after finishing their party and it fell close to the house of the ground floor resident who noticed it and started quarrelling.

In a fit of rage, the resident barged into the room where Devaraj was sitting with his friends and during the fight, pushed him from the first-floor parapet.

Devaraj died on the spot and his friends as well as the accused managed to escape from the spot. Neighbours found him lying in a pool of blood and alerted the Girinagar police. Efforts are on to nab the accused.

"Devaraj's parents have to arrive for the postmortem to be conducted. A team has been formed to nab the accused," a senior police officer said.