BENGALURU: Unidentified miscreants stole 19 kg of gold from a businessman while he was travelling in the Kurla Express train from Mumbai to Bengaluru. The incident occurred on Thursday evening and came to light when he reached Hindupur railway station.

A senior railway police officer at Cantonment railway station said, “The complainant Rijoy, a native of Mumbai, was coming to Bengaluru to refine 19 kg of gold. He and his assistant Govind Yadav were asleep in the air-conditioned coach. They had kept the gold in a container and stored it under the berth. They left Mumbai two days ago and when they crossed Hindupur station, Rijoy noticed that the container was missing. He immediately alerted the Ticket Collector in the train who then called the railway police in Hindupur”.

“Based on preliminary investigation, we believe that someone stole the gold near Dharamavaram in Andhra Pradesh and CCTV footage has been obtained. Rijoy reached Bengaluru and filed a case, which has been transferred to Dharmavaram police for further investigation. The Hindupur police have also formed a special team to nab the culprits. Two teams were sent to Mumbai and Patna based on credible information. We have ruled out the role of an insider in the crime”, the officer added.

According to police sources, Rijoy and six of his partners run a private company which deals in gold across India. The company has a branch in Bengaluru where he was bringing it to refine it as it was in raw form.