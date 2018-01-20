BENGALURU: Following a string of attacks on policemen, City Police Commissioner T Suneel Kumar has issued a memo to all Deputy Commissioners of Police stating that such incidents have proved that the police do not have any control over rowdy elements. Further, he has instructed them to give special attention to night patrolling and warned that if any such incident recurs again, DCPs will be held responsible.

Citing the two incidents of attacks on policemen in JJ Nagar and Kodigehalli police limits in the memo issued on Thursday, Kumar said these incidents show that the police do not have any control over miscreants, thieves and rowdies in all the eight police divisions in the city. He further directed them that the culprits in both these cases must be arrested at the earliest and stringent action should be initiated against them.

“All DCPs must give appropriate guidance to their ACPs and inspectors immediately and ensure that such incident do not recur hereafter. The inspectors must collect details of rowdies and other criminals in their jurisdiction and must keep watch on their activities with immediate effect. The DCPs must give special attention to night patrolling and ensure that their staff is not attacked or assaulted,” the Commissioner stated.

Directing them to gather details of persons involved in such cases previously, Kumar warned that the DCPs will be held responsible for any such incidents in the future.

He has also instructed the Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) to gather information about such criminals and initiate further action. He has asked Additional Commissioners to supervise the procedures that has to be followed.

Meeting with officers

Following the increase in crimes like chain snatching and attack on policemen, the City Police Commissioner held a meeting with all senior officers of the city on Friday evening. He reportedly directed them to instruct their subordinates to be more alert and step up patrolling.