BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court will decide on the fate of 10 legislators, including nine MLAs and one MLC, who have been appointed as Parliamentary Secretaries by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. The appointment bestows them the status and benefits on par with ministers of state.

A division bench headed by then Chief Justice had ordered notice to the state government on public interest litigation filed by P Prasanna Kumar, president of Karnataka Janatha Paksha, seeking quashing their appointment. In the petition, all the legislators who were appointed as Parliamentary Secretaries were made as respondents. The number was then 11, including Pramod Madhwaraj, but he is now no more a Parliamentary Secretary as he has been inducted into the ministry.

Siddaramaiah, on November 5, 2015, appointed Makbul S Bagwan (Vijayapura City constituency), Raju Alagur (Nagathan), Umesh G Jadhav (Chincholi), Doddamani Ramakrishna Siddalingappa (Shirahatti), Channabasappa Satyappa Shivalli (Kundagol), Shakuntala Shetty (Puttur), C Puttarangashetty (Chamarajanagar), H P Manjunath (Hunsur), and E Thukaram (Sandur) (all MLAs) and K Govindaraj (MLC) as his Parliamentary Secretaries. But they may just scrape through as the term of the Assembly will end in about two months.

Law and Parliamentary Affairs minister T B Jayachandra, however, is of the view that Parliamentary Secretaries in Karnataka have legal backing under The Karnataka Parliamentary Secretaries Allowances Act, 1963.

The contention of the petitioner is that the said appointment is in violation of Article 164 of the Constitution as there is a bar on the total number of ministers, including the Chief Minister, Cabinet, Ministers of State rank, to 15 per cent of the strength of the respective Assembly. In the petition, the counsel for the petitioner had also informed the court that similar appointment by West Bengal government was quashed by the Calcutta High Court in June 2016 for violation of Article 164.

After hearing this, the court had adjourned the matter on August 29, 2017 and asked the government advocate to get instructions from the government on the Calcutta High Court ruling. The matter is still pending before court.