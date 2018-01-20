BENGALURU: A 36-year-old woman was found dead under mysterious circumstances at her house in Priyankanagar in KR Puram police station limits on Friday morning. The police have taken up a suspicious death case and have detained her husband suspecting his involvement in her death. The deceased is Neela, who was working as a cook in wedding halls nearby.

Police said Neela was married to her maternal uncle Dharmaraj, a carpenter, around 10 years ago. For the last several months, he had stopped working, would come home drunk everyday and harass his wife. On Friday, he had gone out with his friends and returned home around 7 am. He found his wife dead and informed the neighbours.“Though there are no injuries on Neela’s body, foul play is suspected,” the KR Puram police said.