BENGALURU: THE state government has set a new deadline for Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) to shift its campus from Bengaluru to Ramanagara. In an official communication from the government, the university has been directed to shift the administrative block to Kandhaya Bhavana at Ramanagara by February 5, 2018. This is not the first time that the government has directed the university to do so. There were three such communications in the last six months, but the syndicate of the university had passed a resolution not to shift the campus till the place provided got proper infrastructure.

This time, in the communication, the government said, “Despite several communications to shift the administrative block of the university to Ramanagara, the authorities have not taken measures to do so. Following the delay, it is directed to shift by February 5.”

However, university authorities said they cannot follow the deadline as the work is still going on at Kandaya Bhavana. Dr Ramesh, in-charge Vice-Chancellor of RGUHS, said, “As there were no basic amenities at the building provided, we have given work orders for basic infrastructure development. Once the work is completed, we will shift the administrative block.”

Officials from the university said there were no proper toilet facilities at the space provided. “It is not easy to shift the administrative block as per the deadline because we need to have necessary requirements to run the varsity. If something goes wrong tomorrow, the government will not take the responsibility,” said a senior syndicate member.

The shifting of RGUHS campus to Ramanagara has been an issue since 2008. There was too much pressure on the university to transfer funds to the Public Works Department. Except for the state government, no one has supported the shifting. Even the syndicate passed a resolution saying it will not release or transfer funds until they get non-litigated land. The government even tried to put pressure on in-charge VC saying, he will be held responsible for not obeying Government Orders when the university refused to transfer funds. Going a step further, the government had then tried cancelling land allotted to RGUHS near Big Banyan Tree off Mysore road. But, the university has received support from Governer Vajubhai Vala where he asked for maintaining status quo.