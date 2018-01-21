BENGALURU: The Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) authorities on Saturday collected water and gas samples from Bellandur Lake premises for testing the levels of methane. Testing will be done by the Board as well as an external agency. The report is expected to be received after two weeks, officials said.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, KSPCB Chairman Lakshman said the fire was seen at six to seven pockets in the Bellandur Lake area. “We have collected the water and gas samples for methane analysis test. Last time when we conducted the methane test, it was just 0.002 per cent. We need to check if this time the content is the same or it has increased,’’ he said.

The KSPCB, following National Green Tribunal’s (NGT) directives, had issued closure notices to more than 100 industries. The closure order was revoked only after the industries complied with the guidelines. This was done jointly by the KSPCB and Central Pollution Control Board.

According to Lakshman, notices were issued to 356 apartment complexes asking them to install sewage treatment plant in their premises. Many of them have agreed and it’s under process. “Till then, we have told them to use tankers and sucking machines to transport sewage water to a designated place. We have called a meeting with them on Monday to discuss the status,’’ he added.

After the fire incident, KSPCB has also directed the BBMP to check garbage and debris dumping in the lake area. It has also instructed BWSSB to complete STP work much before 2020, which was the targeted deadline.