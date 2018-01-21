BENGALURU: Mahesh Kumar, another employee working there, says many employees are ready to use public transport but the authorities are not encouraging them to do so.

Karapanahalli adds, "The companies provide subsidy if you are using public transport, but now, most of them have scrapped this benefit. So, we end up paying close to `5,000 per month for the BMTC pass. We find it cheaper to use our vehicles. Instead of encouraging public transport, the authorities are discouraging it."

They cannot choose to travel with the other regular BMTC buses due to improper last mile connectivity. Kumar says, "Earlier, there was a bus from Kengeri to KR Puram, and we could reach Manyata directly; But now, you need to take two to three buses to reach the office. And, we need to walk in for at least a kilometre from the gate."

According to CEO of Embassy Services, Pradeep Lala, the prices of corporate prices can be reduced only by the BMTC. "The employees can use the pass to travel anywhere in the BMTC buses except to airport. So, travelling in a public transport bus might be a little expensive than two-wheeler, but definitely cheaper than one's four-wheeler."

The employees say they do not need Volvo buses. "We are okay with non-AC buses," says Kumar. But the demand for Volvo buses was by the companies, says Lala. "We had non-AC buses earlier, but the companies wanted Volvo services for their employees."

In light of the current situation, employees have questioned how the Embassy can allow further construction to come up within the tech park.

If nothing is done now, the miseries of employees at Manyata Tech Park are only set to increase.