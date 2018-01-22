BENGALURU: A total of 44 start-ups were offered state government grants to the tune of `2.49 crore during the three-day ‘Organic and Millets Fair 2018’ at Bengaluru Palace, which concluded on Sunday. Of them, 16 were from agri business, nine from Karnataka Culture sector, 12 from tourism and seven were from Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming and Comics.

Sixteen agri business start-ups were awarded grants, while nine from the Karnataka Culture sector and 12 in the tourism sector also got grants, said an official release. Seven start-ups in Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming and Comics were also awarded. The cheques were presented on Sunday for grants ranging between `5 lakh and `20 lakh.

Speaking at the valedictory function, IT and BT Minister Priyank Kharge said, “We want Karnataka to consolidate itself as the start-up capital of India. For this, we have setup several start-up incubators and excellence centres. We are also setting up a new ‘centre for excellence in agriculture.”

Agriculture Minister Krishna Byregowda hoped that Karnataka will lead in setting up agri business start-ups along with their IT start-ups. “Over `10 crore has been set aside for agriculture start-ups. We hope through this we can solve problems faced by farmers and put more money in their hands,” he said.