BENGALURU: Seven people including the shop owner of a LPG gas refilling centre were injured in the LPG cylinder explosion at Kadirenahalli in Banashankari, on Sunday. The explosion occurred due to LPG leakage during refilling.

They were all rushed to a private hospital and three of them are said to be critical.

The injured are Irfan, the owner of refilling centre, his brother Rihan, workers Imran Ali, Dhanish Sharan and Syed Imran, and customers Chote Lal Yadav, Rahul Yadav, all from Banashankari.

A senior police officer said, “The incident took place at BMK Enterprises and Co Service Centre. Around 7.30pm, Irfan and Rihan were refilling the gas and it exploded due to their negligence. The residents who noticed the explosion alerted fire and emergency personnel who rushed to the spot and doused it. The injured were rushed to a private hospital and after a first aid they were shifted to St Johns hospital. Banashankari police have filed a case of negligence against Irfan and they are yet to record their statements.”