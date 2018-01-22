BENGALURU: While the local leaders put up flexes and banners to welcome Chief Minister Siddaramaiah during his visit to HAL 3rd Stage, they did not seem to have cared enough for regular public. There were no sign boards to alert motorists and pedestrians about dug-up roads, causing traffic jams and mayhem for hours.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike has dug up the road on the 8th main of HAL third stage and neither the contractor nor the civic authorities have placed sign boards causing a bad traffic jam. The motorists have been bearing this inconvenience for ten days now.

On Sunday, the Taxpayers and Residents Welfare Association of HAL third stage took up the task and placed sign boards at two places to alert motorists that there is no exit point.

According to norms, it is mandatory that civic authorities undertaking a public work place sign boards, also place flexes with the information on the work, duration and also the amount invested on it. However, when City Express visited the spot, there were no boards placed by BBMP around. There were two placed by the local RWA.

The road that heads from Manipal Hospital towards Tippasandra has been dug up near Visveswaraya Park and the parallel road that heads towards Jeevanbima Nagar is also blocked. Both roads have exit from the 8th Main Road.

Diana Barucha, president of Taxpayers and Residents Welfare Association of HAL third stage, said, “Is it not the responsibility of the BBMP, engineers and contractor to ensure that such artillery roads are not blocked without any warning signage?” She added, “It is very careless and insensitive because cars cannot even reverse at that spot. Recently, at 3am, an ambulance came to this stretch and found it difficult to reverse with cars parked on both sides.”

Jassawala, a resident of 6th Cross, was shocked that authorities have not bothered to install sign boards. "The debris on the footpath and other spots are also causing trouble to the commuters.”

When City Express contacted New Tippasandra corporator Shilpa, she said that the issue has been brought to her notice by the resident welfare association.

“I was busy at Chief Minister's programme yesterday. I came to know about it when one of the residents expressed their concern about this issue. I will definitely look into the matter and resolve the issue,” she said.