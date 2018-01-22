BENGALURU: A 48-year-old automobile dealer was found murdered at his house in Panchasheelanagar in Vijayanagar on Saturday night. Police said that unidentified assailants attacked him with lethal weapons probably over a financial dispute. Police suspect he might have been killed on Thursday night as the body was partially decomposed.

The deceased is Ganesh, a native of Shivamogga, who was into used cars dealership. He had recently entered the real estate business and was residing near Mudalapalya near Vijayanagar.

A senior police officer said the incident came to light on Saturday night when Ganesh’s wife Uma returned from Shivamogga and found the body lying in a pool of blood. She later informed Vijayanagar police.

CCTV footage has been obtained to identity the suspects. “We are not ruling out known people being involved in the crime and the exact motive is yet to be ascertained,” a police official said.

“Preliminary investigations have revealed that the assailants had barged into the house and repeatedly stabbed him. We found eight injuries on his chest, hands and stomach, caused possibly by a machete. Mobile phone call records have also been gathered to confirm whom he had contacted before his death,” a police officer said.

The deceased’s wife Uma told reporters that on Thursday evening Ganesh had bid her and their son farewell at the bus stand when they were off to Shivamogga to her parents’ house.

Ganesh had told his wife that he would join them in Shivamogga on Friday after discussing a land deal with some one in Andhra Pradesh. On Friday, when he failed to reach Shivamogga, she tried to contact Ganesh repeatedly over the phone but there was no response. She assumed he might have been busy with work and again tried calling him on Saturday.

When there was no response, she got suspicious and reached Bengaluru around 10pm. On reaching her residence, she found the door locked from the outside. On entering the house, she found Ganesh’s body and fell unconscious.