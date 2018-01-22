HUBBALLI: Upset over the unilateral decision taken by the Kannada activists in calling for a Karnataka bandh on January 25, forums agitating for Kalasa-Banduri drinking water project have called for Bengaluru bandh on February 4, the day Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit the city to take part in BJP’s Parivartna rally.

The intention is to draw PM’s attention towards the issue, which has started a tug-of-war between the political parties in the state and between Karnataka and Goa. Activists will protest against Modi by showing black flags and also plan similar agitation when AICC president Rahul Gandhi visits Karnataka.

However, Kannada activists too have extended their support for Bengaluru bandh.

Kannada activist Vatal Nagaraj was confronted by the forum leaders when he was briefing the media on Sunday about the ‘Karnataka bandh’. They criticised Vatal for not taking the forum’s and farmer leaders’ opinions.

Repeated bandh calls have failed to draw the attention of the political parties and has largely affected the normal life of general public, they contended and expressed their reservation for supporting the January 25 bandh. But later, both the groups went into a huddle and decided to call for Bengaluru bandh separately on February 4, in addition to Karnataka bandh.

Vatal Nagaraj told reporters that they have decided to call for Bengaluru bandh on February 4 if they don’t receive any response from the central government after Karnataka bandh.

Thousands of Mahadayi protesters will converge in the capital city to extend support for the bandh.

They are ready to go to any extent to draw the attention of the Prime Minister, he added.